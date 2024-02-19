Hungary's foreign minister to not block 13th EU sanctions package

Peter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has said that Budapest will not block the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia following the meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the EU member states on 19 February.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Szijjártó’s statement made at the press conference

Details: Szijjártó said that all elements of the 13th EU sanctions package against Russia which "harm Hungary’s interests" had been eliminated so Hungary would not oppose it. However, Szijjártó still criticised the EU policy.

Quote: "Fundamental economic interests of Hungary are not violated by concrete measures from the sanctions list but the problem is way broader: the EU continues the strategy which has failed completely and does not bring us closer to peace, but moves us farther from it."

Szijjártó thinks that previous sanctions have only harmed the EU economy where "military psychosis still reigns" though "it is already clear" that the war in Ukraine will not end militaristically.

Background:

The 13th sanctions package against Russia was supposed to be approved by the EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on 19 February. Reportedly, it may also include sanctions against North Korea for supplying Russia with missiles it uses against Ukraine.

Last week it was revealed that Hungary blocked the approval of the 13th EU sanctions package against Russia. One of the officials said that Hungary had not agreed with the new sanctions due to Chinese companies being on the list.

