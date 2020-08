(Reuters) - The Hungarian government and German defence company Rheinmetall have agreed to set up a joint venture to produce Lynx armored fighting vehicles in Hungary, the government said in a statement published by the state news agency MTI on Monday.

Hungary is modernizing its military hardware to fulfil its NATO obligations. The deal is worth more than 2 billion euros, which is the biggest sum in Hungary's defence modernization programme, the government said.









(Reporting by Anita Komuves)