Hungary's PM on €50bn deal for Ukraine: I went to the wall for my country

Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he "went to the wall" for his country before agreeing to approve a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, 1 February.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement from Orbán, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian prime minister claimed that he had managed to avert the risk of Budapest-bound funds from the bloc’s joint budget being diverted.

"If this deal had not been reached and Hungary had continued to use its right of veto, 26 member states would have agreed to send the money to Ukraine... and would have taken away the funds earmarked for Hungary and sent them to Ukraine as well – what good is that?," Orbán noted.

"We are not sending weapons (to Ukraine); we get our money from Brussels, and we will contribute to civilian financing of Ukraine," the Hungarian prime minister added.

Background:

