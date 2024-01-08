Hungary's possible presidency in EU Council will not harm Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the possible appointment of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the temporary president of the European Council and the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024 will not harm Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on air during the national 24/7 newscast on 8 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that according to the current European Council President Charles Michel, the European Union has another six months to elect Michel’s successor after he participates in the European Parliament elections.

Quote: "You know, as my grandmother used to say, 'we survived hunger, we will survive abundance too' during those six months. Even if Orbán will assume those duties, he will also be the head of the European Union during that time, because of the Hungarian presidency. Well, we’ll just have to survive those six months," Kuleba said.

Kuleba emphasised that Kyiv has undertaken "very intensive work" on the European track and has a clear understanding of and a plan for "where we’re going, who’s working with whom, what the decision-making schedule is, and how to advocate for certain decisions".

"Unlike Russia, we’re all democracies and therefore we must be ready for the changes that can occur in any country at any time," Kuleba explained.

"Changes in other countries will never drive us into a stupor, panic, or confusion. Because we know that no matter the situation, we will still work to get what we need. And we will get it," Kuleba concluded.

Background: Over the weekend, European Council President Charles Michel announced that he will run for the European Parliament elections in June and leave his post early.

If EU leaders fail to quickly agree on Michel's successor under these circumstances, the European Council presidency will temporarily be assumed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who will hold the Council of the European Union presidency from July 2024 until December.

