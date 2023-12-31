Hunger Force North Little Rock, hoping to impact homeless community

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the nights get colder, one group in Arkansas is making sure everyone stays warm and fed this season.

Hunger Force North Little Rock serves the homeless community in the area bringing food, clothing, and hygiene supplies to where they are.

Rock City Running gives check to Arkansas Foodbank

They are able to serve anywhere between 30 to 60 people every week. It all started when founder, Paul Bailey, saw a need in his own neighborhood and decided to make a difference.

“We’ve got socks, a protein bar soap shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, antibiotic ointment, wipes, hand sanitizers, a razor,” Bailey said.

Those are just a few of the items that Hunger Force NLR gives to the homeless, thanks to donations from the community.

“All these things that we just kind of take for granted at home, this can really help somebody a lot when they just get this for free,” Bailey said.

Bailey started the group to directly take supplies to people that he says need it most.

“I wanted to really focus in on my own city and say what does it take to help out and move the needle here a little bit,” Bailey said.

And the attire they serve in, purple camo, has an intentional meaning behind it.

“Purple is when you put red and blue together, so the message is ‘hey let’s all get together and find good things to do instead of fighting about what doesn’t even matter,’” Bailey said.

Federal study shows Arkansas leads US in food insecurity; What some are doing about it

With 2024 coming soon, volunteer Joseph Odom has a goal for the new year.

“I’d like to dream that if this group gets big enough then the North Little Rock Hunger Force has a Little Rock Hunger Force and there is a brother and a sister group and they’re working back and forth with resources,” Odom said.

With the colder winter weather here in the Natural State, that doesn’t change Bailey’s mission, because he says there is always more to be done.

“I have a lot of hope, it feels like things can get better not necessarily that they have, but I try to be optimistic,” Bailey said.

If you’d like to get involved the Hunger Force North Little Rock, visit them on Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.