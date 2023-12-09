Who is hungry for “The Aaron Judge?”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Aaron Judge is the captain of the New York Yankees. He is also a sandwich at Moto Delicatessen & Bodega in Fresno.

“Pastrami is a very New York sandwich and he’s from California,” said Carlos Moran, the deli’s owner. “We’re doing a pastrami sandwich with a little bit of ‘not traditional New York-style.’ We’re doing pepperjack cheese, yellow mustard instead of spicy mustard.”

“The Aaron Judge” was supposed to be a one-day special, on Wednesday of this week. But it was popular so it is being brought back all next week by the deli that is located right across the street from Fresno High School.

“Lindsay, my kitchen manager, was doing the special for (the day) and then a co-worker of ours, Mikey, he’s a huge Aaron Judge fan. So they came up with the name,” smiled Moran.

The sandwich costs $16, and half of the money that it brings in will be donated to Aaron Judge’s All Rise Foundation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.