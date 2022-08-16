Hungry bear beaks in 'bear-proof' trash can in Alaska as cubs watch from the sidelines
A hungry Alaskan bear was determined to get inside a trash can, holding up oncoming traffic while three bear cubs watched from the sidelines.
Here’s a list of all the games coming to Xbox Games Pass in the second half of August 2022.
The state of Florida has the opportunity to jumpstart the United States’ movement toward renewable energy usage.
(Bloomberg) -- Hanwha Q Cells -- one of the few solar-panel makers with US production -- is considering sites for a massive new facility as the country prepares to incentivize cleantech manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of
Here is your essential guide to all of the biggest music festival gatherings across the globe.
The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!
Police called it an isolated incident and there was no continuing threat to the public. Shooting Shuts Down Pennsylvania Festival Musikfest Carys Anderson
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett is appealing a three-game suspension from the MLB for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan.
The workspace boasts an abundance of Rick Owens pieces
Writer criticizes politicians and media personalities who are misleading people with lies and conspiracy theories.
Stanley Kubrick, Ryan Gosling and Ferris Bueller (oh my!)
If documents seized at Mar-a-Lago include material about nuclear weapons, as has been reported, “I don’t know what the defense” could be, Conway noted.
Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction Act' would address climate change and prescription prices by spending even more money and growing government.
The Kremlin will likely see the military’s failure to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast thus far as a setback for its maximalist objectives in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter on Aug. 15.
John Dean, former President Richard Nixon’s White House counsel, predicted on Sunday that media supporters of former President Trump will have a “egg all over their face” when the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into matters involving classified documents comes to an eventual end. During an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter asked Dean…
Texas is accepting donations from the public to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. Gov. Abbott is calling on liberal leaders to speak with Biden about border security.
The Emmy-winning star of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is rejecting the "frustrating" label.
Break on through to the other side.
Baja California struggled Sunday to return to normality after cartel violence shut down much of the region Friday.
A man was spotted wrestling with a shark on Smith Point Beach on Fire Island, New York, after accidentally hooking the giant fish on a line and attempting to rescue it. "He [the man] had been fishing and caught the shark by accident," eyewitness Emily Murray, who filmed the incident on her phone, told TheNYPost. "He was attempting to unhook it and cut it free." Here's what happened to the man (and the shark). 1 Shark Wrestling Smith Point Beach had two shocking shark attacks in July—which makes
The betting market thinks the Bills are headed for big things.