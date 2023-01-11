Hungry lioness tries to eat unsuspecting baby through glass wall at zoo in China
Separated by a thick glass wall, a hungry lioness tried to eat an unsuspecting child at a zoo in China during a mothers photo shoot.
Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Boeing 747, took off and released Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne, but the rocket failed to reach orbit.
Critics say the PM's choice of taxpayer-funded transport clashes with his climate pledges.
Lincoln Park Zoo's African lion is expecting twins.
Vladimir Putin is starting to see the main financing mechanism for his war in Ukraine dry up.
Ukrainians will head to Fort Sill in Oklahoma as soon as next week to begin the months-long course to learn how to run a Patriot battery.
The head coach for the Dallas-Fort Worth area high school has been placed on administrative leave.
Research from a team in Israel appears to offer encouraging news: The majority of symptoms tied to long covid might fade away over time for those who initially had a mild case of covid-19. The study found that mild cases had a higher risk of more than a dozen health conditions compared to uninfected controls in the months following infection, but this increased risk largely disappeared within a year.
A habitable zone is an area just the right distance from a star so water can exist on a planet's surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.
Scientists have set out to innovate a new type of ammonia that could help create “greener” fertilizer — and minimize the climate impacts of a ubiquitous but energy-intensive compound. Industrial production of ammonia — a key ingredient in fertilizers — creates one of the world’s biggest chemical commodities but also takes a heavy toll on…
It’s not yet clear whether the Seahawks will be in the Super Bowl, but Seattle is in the spotlight this week for the “Super Bowl of Astronomy” — and there’s already an obvious choice for MVP. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is taking center stage at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which has drawn more than 3,400 masked-up registrants to the Seattle Convention Center to share astronomical research and figure out their next moves on the final frontier. The twice-a-year AA
Mortgage applications for refinancing was 86% lower than the same week in 2022, while purchase applications were 44% lower, according to a trade group.
Recreational marijuana is only legal for Missourians who are 21 years old or older.
The planet could be capable of housing liquid water on its surface, as the world closely orbits a nearby star.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Twitter is considering auctioning off inactive usernames as a means for diversifying its revenue, according to a new report.
Russia's top military officer was put in charge of troops fighting in Ukraine on Wednesday, a move that appears to reflect the Kremlin's dissatisfaction with the current leadership and flaws in the military's performance.
The numbers prove that all teams, not just the Dallas Cowboys, are at a disadvantage playing on the road and on a different surface. | From @ReidDHanson
U.S. stocks end higher on Wednesday with Nasdaq Composite logging its longest win streak since September.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform.
The King’s visit to France is a canny chess move in the fiendishly complicated game of rebuilding an alliance left tattered by the turmoil and tension of the Brexit years.
Droves of TikTokers, including moms, swear by the “health hack” — but doctors aren’t buying it.