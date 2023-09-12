Hunker man on trial for sexual assault

Sep. 11—A now 20-year-old woman told a Westmoreland County jury on Monday she never expected to be the victim of a sexual assault.

"I was going to go have a good time. I just turned 18 and wanted to get out in the world," she testified during the first day of the trial of the man she claimed forced himself on her during a Labor Day weekend party in 2021 at a field in South Huntingdon.

Dakota Archibeque, 21, of Hunker is accused of indecent assault and simple assault in connection with allegations he improperly touched his accuser and bit her chest after he led her to a secluded area in an open field a distance from where he hosted a late night gathering, according to police.

His accuser said she was drunk but repeatedly objected to Archibeque's sexual advances until he forcibly kissed her, pushed her to the ground and pulled up her shirt and reached under her clothing. She said the attack was thwarted when her friends came upon the scene.

The woman said she reported the incident to police several days later.

"I didn't know what to say and I didn't know what to do, so I just pushed him off," she testified. "I went to the police two to three days later. I hated how I am feeling right now and decided I didn't want someone getting away with making me feel that way," she testified.

Assistant Public Defender Jack Manderino said Archibeque maintains his innocence.

"He denies the charges. He's denying what they say occurred," Manderino said.

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani will continue Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .