Hunlock Township man charged with setting fires at former place of employment

Jul. 11—LAKE TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre charged a man from Hunlock Township with setting two fires that damaged Mountain Fresh Supermarket on state Route 118.

Steven Andrew Taylor Jr., 28, of Carol Street, worked at the supermarket until he was terminated in January, according to court records.

State police allege Taylor set a fire that damaged the entrance door early Sunday morning and a second fire that damaged another door Sunday night.

Taylor admitted to setting the fires during an interview with investigators, court records say.

Taylor was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel on two counts each of criminal attempt to commit arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief, and a single count of defiant trespass. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A manager at the supermarket told state police he discovered damage due to a fire that extinguished itself at the entrance door on Sunday.

State police reported a surveillance camera recorded a man, identified as Taylor, walking adjacent to the building with a lighter in his hand and flames in the background at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

After troopers left the supermarket, the manager discovered another area of the building that had fire damage.

During an interview with troopers, Taylor admitted he set a fire Sunday morning and returned at night to set a second fire, the complaint says.

The manager told state police Taylor was terminated from the supermarket in January when he was warned he was not permitted onto the property. Taylor had been calling the manager seeking his job back, according to the complaint.

