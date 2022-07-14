Hunlock Township woman to be re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash

Jul. 14—WILKES-BARRE — An escape charge filed by the Luzerne County Correctional Facility against Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski delayed her re-sentencing hearing for a fatal drunken driving crash in 2010.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III on Wednesday said he will re-sentence Hermanofski, 34, of Hunlock Township, on Sept. 23 for the 2010 crash that claimed the life of Joseph Hauze, 45, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the June 8, 2010, crash.

Investigators say Hermanofski had a blood alcohol level of .251 percent and had opiates and anti-anxiety medications in her system at the time of the crash.

Hermanofski was sentenced by now-retired judge William Amesbury to three-to-six years in state prison followed by four years probation.

Hermanofski is being re-sentenced by Pierantoni for several probation violations for various offenses, including leaving an in-patient treatment center, failing to return to the county correctional facility, failing to meet with her probation officer and being charged by Wilkes-Barre police on a drug possession charge on Sept. 15, 2021.

The county correctional facility charged Hermanofski with escape when she failed to return to the facility after leaving an in-patient treatment center. She was arraigned on the escape charge July 5.

Her attorney, Max Lubin, asked for a continuance to re-sentence Hermanofski until after the escape charge is settled.

Pierantoni granted Lubin's request and ordered Hermanofski to remain jailed on the probation violation detainer.