Hunt accused of ‘a tax on the City’ as he battles to boost business investment

Hunt

Jeremy Hunt defied Tory demands for a rethink to impose the first increase in the headline rate of corporation tax since 1974, as he claimed a new relief will significantly boost business investment regardless.

The Chancellor confirmed that the rate will increase from 19pc to 25pc on profits greater than £250,000 – which Mr Hunt insisted meant just one in 10 businesses would suffer from the rise.

To cushion the impact, Britain will become the first major European country to bring in “full expensing”, sparking claims of a raid on the City of London.

By offering 100pc tax relief on capital investments such as plant, machinery or IT equipment, it means that for every pound a company invests, their taxes are cut by up to 25p. Meanwhile financial services, Britain’s most successful sector, where opportunities for such investments are limited, face the full impact of the sharp rise in corporation tax.

Mr Hunt insisted that he wants Britain to have “the most pro-business pro-enterprise tax regime anywhere”.

He added: “Even at 19pc our corporation tax regime did not incentivise investment as effectively as countries with higher headline rates. The result is less capital investment and lower productivity than countries like France and Germany.”

The CBI has been among a chorus of critics to Mr Hunt's refusal to halt the planned corporation tax rise.

But Matthew Fell, the body's interim director general, welcomed the tax break element to the Chancellor's plans. “Full capital expensing will keep the UK at the top table for attracting investment and puts us on an essential path to a more productive economy,” he said.

Nevertheless, the headline corporate tax increase brings the UK broadly in line with France and Spain as well as closer to the tax rates in Germany and Italy.

Corporation tax in France is levied at 25.8pc, in Spain at 25pc, in Germany it is 29.8pc and 27.8pc, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington think tank. In Ireland it is 12.5pc.

France was among the countries to make a notable change to its corporation tax regime by reducing its headline rate by 2.6pc last year. Greece also decreased corporation tax from 24pc to 22pc.

It will mean Britain has twice the rate of the corporate tax compared with Ireland and raises tensions between Mr Hunt and Conservative backbenchers and business leaders that have urged him to drop the planned rise.

Mr Hunt was spared the same show of derision suffered by Dennis Healey in 1974, however.

Nearly fifty years ago, the then Labour chancellor’s decision to increase corporation tax from 12pc to 52pc combined with raising the top rate of income tax to 83pc led to two Conservative MPs turning up to the House of Commons under budget day wearing Chairman Mao suits.

The City squeezed

Increasing corporation tax will raise £18bn-a-year, according to Treasury estimates. Full expensing will cost £9bn annually.

“Its impact on our economy will be huge,” Mr Hunt said. “The OBR says it will increase business investment by 3pc for every year it is in place.”

But leading figures in the City of London complained that Mr Hunt’s move meant financial services would pay for tax breaks designed to benefit industrial companies.

Hedge fund tycoon Crispin Odey said: “Of course it is a tax on the City. In the end we are moving back to where we were in the fifties and sixties.

“I am afraid this is a way of saying that interfering in the economy is now allowed and it will get worse. If the economy is a good place to invest, you will invest in it. Tax [breaks] do not move the dial. What moves the dial is profits.”

Jeremy Hosking, founder of investment managers Marathon Asset Management and Hosking Partners added: “If the Chancellor thinks this measure will boost revenue he’s been spending too much time with his Oxbridge Treasury mandarins and not enough time studying the Laffer curve.”

Boom for BT

BT is expected to be one of the major beneficiaries of the new capital allowance regime.

The FTSE 100 company is aiming to roll out superfast fibre broadband to 25 million households by 2025. The super deduction, announced by Rishi Sunak, which allowed firms to offset their tax bill by 130pc capital expenditure has been a major boon for the telecommunications giant, saving it an estimated £1bn-a-year.

Shares in the company rose more than 4pc in the minutes after Mr Hunt made his announcement.

Simon Lowth, BT’s finance chief said: “The Chancellor has taken bold and welcome steps to support business investment across the UK.

“We’re assessing the potential impact of these changes for our own business, but they will provide important support for the firms like BT Group which are making critical investments in the UK’s future.”

Not all assets would qualify for 100pc relief, however. So-called long life assets – those that can be used for more than 25 years – would attract 50pc relief.

The new regime will come into force from Apr 1 2023 for three years. It means that for every pound a company invests, their taxes are cut by up to 25p. Mr Hunt said the move would be made permanent “as soon as we can responsibly do so”.

MakeUK , which represents Britain’s manufacturing sector, also welcomed the switch to full expensing. But was among those to warn that the tax break would only be beneficial in the long-run if whoever is in Government follows through on Mr Hunt’s promise to make the changes permanent.

James Brougham, senior economist at the trade body said: “Investment intentions have been dwindling over the past year as businesses have been forced to take a shorter-term view with their capital in the face of an onslaught of costs, despite the significantly more generous, super-deduction scheme.

“While the implementation of this new policy for three years compared to the two of the super-deduction allows more time for considered investment planning, a longer or permanent implementation would better fit the longer investment cycles of the sector.”

Chris Sanger, head of tax at EY agreed: “Invest now, pay later, seems to be the Chancellor’s ethos here.” He said that the success or failure of the tax break “may depend on how confident business is that the Chancellor can make it a permanent measure”.

Previous promises to cut taxes

Sceptics of whether Mr Hunt will be able to follow through on making full expensing a permanent policy will point to examples of his flip-flopping on tax policy.

When running to be Prime Minister, the 56-year-old twice pledged to reduce corporation tax lower than 19pc to stimulate economic growth.

“As an entrepreneur… I want to fire up our economy, cut corporation tax and scrap business rates for thousands of high street companies up and down the country,” he said in 2019 as he vowed to cut the headline rate to 12.5pc.

And last summer Mr Hunt said he would reduce the rate to 15pc. He told the Telegraph: “I know from when I set up my own business as an entrepreneur, it was because Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson created a pro-business climate.

“And that was what persuaded me to take the risks, to start from nothing with no capital, no office, no people and build up something that ended up being a success.

“What we need to do is to turn ourselves from a high-tax, low-growth economy, into a low-tax, high-growth economy.”

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies said: “But the fact that this change is temporary and was only announced now is most definitely not welcome. Today’s announcement is just the latest in a long line of changes and temporary tweaks. There’s no stability, no certainty, and no sense of a wider plan.”

R&D boost for tech

Mr Hunt announced a shake-up of tax credits for research and development (R&D) intensive businesses. Some 20,000 companies will benefit from a £500m-a-year package of reforms.

The Chancellor is well-versed in the benefits of tax breaks to R&D intensive companies such as tech firms. He made millions of pounds after selling online database Hotcourses, which he founded in 1996 and has grown to being the biggest website providing information about educational courses.

Mr Hunt avoided a £100,000 tax bill through the sale and leaseback of a £1.8m property owned by Hotcourses just weeks before the 2010 election.

Martin McTague, National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “The enhanced R&D tax credit is a significant step towards promoting innovation. However, the large proportion of firms who fall outside of the 40pc intensity threshold will be left feeling mystified by the change in policy since last Autumn.

“R&D tax credits have been the most effective industrial policy of the last ten years, creating cutting edge products and services in the small business community.”

Matt Hammond, founder of UK tech firm Talk Think Do added: “R&D relief has helped to accelerate our expansion by over 750pc in just four years.

“The relief has encouraged greater innovation in UK businesses and has unlocked significant growth opportunities.”

Supercomputer

The Government will spend £3.4bn on artificial intelligence and quantum computing as a wave of public spending on high-tech research was announced from the dispatch box

Published on Wednesday alongside the Budget, the quantum strategy is intended to give Britain a competitive edge over other countries through £2.5bn in funding over the next decade.

Along with the quantum funding, the Chancellor confirmed £900m will be spent building a new supercomputer for artificial intelligence research.

Mr Hunt also pledged to “award a prize of £1m every year, for the next ten years, to the person or team that does the most ground-breaking British AI research”.

Yet in his speech to the House of Commons Mr Hunt accepted that Britain is second to the US on quantum computing research, with that country having spent $900m (£740m) last year alone.

British AI companies working on future technology such as chatbots will receive an important regulatory boost in plans confirmed by the Treasury on Wednesday.

Restrictive rules on text and data mining will be eased to give greater legal certainty to AI companies hoping to set up shop in Britain.

Officials will also act on nine tech policy recommendations made by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor.

He said in a report published alongside the Budget: “There is an urgent need to prioritise practical solutions to the barriers faced by AI firms in accessing copyright and database materials.”

Sir Patrick’s review called on the government to ease rules on artificial intelligence research and the drone industry, as well as for the creation of an AI regulatory sandbox.

Such sandboxes are live testing environments where companies can experiment with new products or services within what the government calls “a well-defined relaxation of rules”.

TV/theatres

A planned overhaul of the tax system for TV shows has been shelved following an outcry from broadcasters and streaming services.

The Treasury had outlined plans to raise the minimum spend threshold for high-end TV (HETV) productions to qualify for tax relief from its current level of £1m.

But in a climbdown in Wednesday’s Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the qualifying threshold will remain unchanged.

The planned overhaul, which Whitehall officials blamed on inflation, sparked a furious response from Britain’s TV industry.

In a joint letter to the Chancellor, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky and Netflix all warned the move would give production companies less reason to film in the UK and drive productions abroad.

They added that the increase would make it harder to produce hits such as Happy Valley.

John McVay, chief executive of Pact, which represents British production companies, said the reversal was “very good news for UK domestic production”.

He said: “I’m very, very pleased that the Chancellor listened. It’s not so much a win, but a sigh of relief.”

Mr Hunt also unveiled a new expenditure credit of 34pc for films, high-end TV and video games, and 39pc for animation and children’s TV.

This will replace the existing tax credit of 25pc – a change industry sources described as “neutral”.

In a further boost to the UK creative sector, the Chancellor said temporary higher rates of tax relief for theatres, orchestras, museums and galleries will be extended by a further two years from April.

Theatre bosses said they welcomed the decision “unequivocally”, while musicians said they were “very grateful for the support”.

Life sciences

Britain will maximise its post-Brexit freedoms to create the “quickest, simplest, regulatory approval” for new medicines, the Chancellor promised, following a backlash from pharmaceutical firms over claims the country is becoming less competitive.

Jeremy Hunt said the UK's medicines regulator the MHRA would receive an extra £10m of funding over the next two years to switch it to a new model where drugs would get the green-light faster.

From next year, medicines such as cancer vaccines will be approved on a near automatic basis if they have already been given the go-ahead by trusted regulators in other parts of the world including the US, Europe and Japan.

It follows months of pressure from some of the world's biggest drug makers that the UK risked squandering an opportunity post-Covid for a booming life sciences industry.

The country had major successes during the pandemic, becoming the first to give the green light to Covid vaccines and having helped bring together experts to develop the AstraZeneca Covid jab - one of the most widely used vaccines around the world.

Additional reporting: Hannah Boland, James Warrington and Gareth Corfield