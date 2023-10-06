Hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after woman found dead on Vermont trail

The hunt for an “armed and dangerous” suspect is underway following the death of a woman on a hiking trail in Vermont.

Police investigating the “suspicious” death say a possible suspect was spotted in the area walking towards Castleton University on Thursday, after gunshots were heard.

Witnesses reported seeing a white male, approximately 5ft 10 inches, with short, dark-coloured hair wearing a dark grey t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Vermont State Police (VSP) said that the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous” and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious persons and activities.

According to the Castleton University newspaper, students on campus were told to stay indoors and shelter at around 6pm on Thursday, and the campus remained closed for activities on Friday.

A Facebook post from the town of Castleton on Friday said there was “little new information” about the incident and as of 12.30pm local time, the suspect was “still at large”.

In a press release the VSP said that its investigation into the incident was still in its initial stages.

The investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

Castleton Police Department and the Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death near the Vermont State University at Castleton near the D&H Rail Trail. It is early in the investigation and more information will follow. No suspect has been apprehended at the time. Re — Vermont Alert (@VermontAlert) October 5, 2023

The body of the deceased woman would be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, VSP said.

The force said it would provide updates as the investigation continues.