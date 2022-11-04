Hunt on for armed man who hit bank for more $74K

MOORESTOWN - Police are seeking a man who took $74,000 from a bank safe here.

The armed robber struck shortly before 5 pm. Thursday at Liberty Bell Bank on the 200 block of West Camden Avenue, according to Moorestown police.

The suspect pointed a handgun at a teller behind the counter, then told another teller in the front office area to come closer to him, said the police account.

The man directed the tellers to take him to the vault, where he ordered one employee to open a safe and place money in a red bag. He ordered the tellers to lie on the ground, then fled with an estimated $74,000.

Police said the suspect was wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves, and a surgical mask.

The tellers were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moorestown Police detectives at 856-914-3092 or detectives@moorestownpd.com.

