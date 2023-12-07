We’re on the hunt for the best new restaurants on the MS Coast. Nominate your favorites

If you already have a new restaurant on speed dial, we want to hear from you. We’re looking for new restaurants on the Mississippi Coast that opened in the past year and have already won you over.

Nominate your favorite new hot spot in the poll below and we’ll include the top nominations in an upcoming “Best New Restaurant” bracket.

Our polls are not meant to be scientific, but they can be a lot of fun to discover new places and share some praise for local businesses.