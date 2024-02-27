Hunt Considers New UK Vaping Tax at Budget to Protect Children

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may announce a new UK tax on vapes as part of his budget next week, a person familiar with the plans said.

The levy — which could raise £500 million ($630 million) for the public purse by 2028-29 — would apply to both manufacturers and importers and is being considered as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to crack down on vaping and smoking to protect children’s health, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans aren’t finalized.

With a general election expected later this year, Hunt is under pressure from within his own Conservative Party to cut taxes, and he and Sunak have strongly hinted they intend to do so, in a continuation of the tax giveaway the chancellor announced in his Autumn Statement in November. The headline announcement at next Wednesday’s Budget is expected to be a cut to either income tax or national insurance, a payroll tax.

The decision on which of those taxes to cut, and whether they could be reduced by either 1 percentage point or 2, will be made when the chancellor receives the final fiscal forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility showing him how much room he has to maneuver, according to the person.

As things stand, Hunt has very limited headroom on his fiscal targets, thought to be around £13 billion ($16.5 billion), although some economists estimate it could be larger.

Sunak made a ban on smoking for future generations one of the flagship policy announcements of his premiership. In January, the premier also said he would ban disposable vapes in order to protect children. If the new tax on vapes is confirmed, tobacco duty would then be raised to ensure vaping is still cheaper than smoking, the person said. The Times first reported the story on Tuesday morning.

