Hunt County authorities seeking Celeste man in multiple chases

Jul. 22—Multiple Hunt County law enforcement agencies are seeking a Celeste man who fled from authorities Thursday night and again twice on Friday morning.

Shane Thomas Leeth, 34, was already facing charges in connection with a 2019 pursuit and crash.

Sheriff Terry Jones announced this afternoon that he and Captain Matt Woodlee with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were attempting Thursday to locate Leeth, 34, who was wanted for two felony warrants out of Hunt County, warrants out of Collin County and has a parole violation. Leeth is also suspected of theft of mail and producing fraudulent checks.

While in the area of County Road 1048 in Celeste, the Sheriff and Captain passed an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed. The ATV was occupied by a male who matched Leeth's description and a female. Deputies attempted to stop the ATV, which evaded deputies and drove through a hay field. Deputies managed to locate the female, but were unable to find Leeth.

Jones contacted the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to bring their tracking dogs to assist with the search. The dogs managed to track for approximately five miles before the search was called off. Among the items recovered with the ATV were fraudulent checks and equipment used to produce fraudulent checks.

Early Friday, the Greenville Police Department initiated a pursuit on a white Ford F350 pulling a gooseneck trailer, but lost sight of the truck off of Highway 69 north of Greenville. At approximately 4 a.m. Hunt County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a single vehicle accident on County Road 1079. The vehicle involved in this accident was the F350 and trailer that Greenville Police Department had been in pursuit with earlier the same morning. The truck had been stolen from an address on County Road 1017. It is suspected that Leeth had stolen the truck, evaded police, wrecked the truck then left the accident scene.

At 9:50 a.m. Friday, deputies received a call from an address on Highway 69 in reference to a resident possibly having Leeth on camera attempting to enter one of their vehicles. On arrival the deputy reviewed the video and determined it was Leeth who entered a vehicle on private property. This attempted theft occurred within minutes and within 100 feet of where the F350 pickup had been wrecked.

Court records indicated Leeth was indicted in in February 2020 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a charge which remains pending. The indictment was filed in connection with a Nov. 25, 2019 incident when a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Hyundai Accent speeding along County Road 4411 near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 118. Leeth, the driver of the Accent, failed to pull over and a pursuit resulted in a Ford pickup along the county road being hit. No one in the pickup was injured.

"I will not stand for these crimes and if Mr. Leeth is reading this, I want him to know that I will be side by side with my deputies perusing him until he is apprehended. I WILL NOT BE BACKING OFF," Jones stated.

Anyone with information concerning Leeth's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6800, their local law enforcement agency or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.