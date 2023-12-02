Hunt County Christmas tree farms busy serving families

Dec. 2—With popular species of Christmas trees such as Virginia pine, eldarica (or Afghan) pine, Leyland Cyprus and Arizona Cyprus trees being growable in Texas, the state is peppered more than 50 Christmas tree farms.

Hunt County is home to four of these festive farms: Kadee Farm between Greenville and Lone Oak, 4 Ceesons Christmas Tree Farm and KaJin Christmas Tree Farm in Caddo Mills, and Shooting Star Ranch of Texas in Campbell.

And while artificial trees are readily available, there's just something about the smell and "bit of nature" that a real Christmas tree brings into a home that makes for something a bit more special.

Also, the picking of a Christmas tree can become a cherished annual family tradition that can last generations, as can be seen by how busy these local Christmas tree farms have been this first week after Thanksgiving.

"Waylon, our CEO, says we can sell 50 more trees out of the field before we reach our sustainability cut off point — the point where we close the field to preserve trees for next year and the years after. After all, it takes 8-10 years to grow a Virginia Pine Christmas tree," a post from Kadee Farm said. "But don't fret. We have hundreds of precut trees still available with 10-plus varieties of fir, spruce, and pine."

As with Kadee, the other area farms also offer both "choose and cut" trees and pre-cut trees that are brought in from other farms.

"We opened in 2005, and each year we sell about 100-150 farm-grown trees and about 50 or 60 fir trees that we bring in from up north," said Caroline Maxwell of 4 Ceesons Christmas Tree Farm said.

In these busy days since Thanksgiving, many of the Christmas tree farms in the area have been welcoming families back with hot chocolate and fire pits with s'mores (like at Kadee Farm) and hotdog cookouts with Santa (like at Kajin Farm).

Locations and hours for Hunt County Christmas trees are provided below:

—Kadee Farm, at 5054 U.S. Highway 69 South, is about seven miles south of Greenville, will be open until Sunday, Dec. 17 (or until they sell out of trees) between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 903-413-3811.

—4 Ceesons Christmas Tree Farm, at 3233 County Road 2508 in Caddo Mills, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. To purchase a tree on a weekday, make an appointment by calling 903-274-6387.

—KaJin Christmas Tree Farm, at 3221 CR 2508 in Caddo Mills, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. To purchase a tree on a weekday, make an appointment by calling 903-217-2679.

—Shooting Star Ranch of Texas, at 4878 FM 2736 in Campbell, will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 903-862-2737.

The Christmas Tree Growers Association recommends the following tips for keeping a real tree fresh and green throughout the Christmas season:

—Real trees need water, just like a fresh bouquet of flowers.

—After bringing the tree home, make a fresh cut one-quarter inch or more above the original cut until you reach fresh wood. This removes the sap seal, allowing your tree to absorb water.

—Immediately place the tree in a water-holding tree stand. Trees are very thirsty, so make sure to keep it watered. A Christmas tree may drink one gallon or more of fresh water per day for the first few days, then decrease their intake.

—Check the water supply daily and replenish as needed.

—If storing the Christmas tree outside before decorating, keep it in water and protect it from wind and sun.

—In the house, place the tree away from fireplaces and other heat sources.

—Carefully check all electric light and connections before decorating the tree and home. Do not use lights with worn or frayed cords and never use lighted candles.

—Be sure to turn off all decorations before going to bed and anytime when leaving the house.