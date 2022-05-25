Hunt County double homicide unsolved for 16 years

May 24—A Hunt County double homicide was reported 16 years ago.

No arrests have been made in the deaths of Cora McAbee and Brandon Howell.

Howell, 29, and McAbee, 42, were found early on the morning of May 25, 2006 inside McAbee's home on Private/County Road 2174, just off of Farm-To-Market Road 1903 south of Greenville. The murders were believed to have occurred as the couple slept, sometime between 11 p.m. May 24 and 6:38 a.m. May 25. Both victims had been shot at close range multiple times.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has conducted a continuous investigation involving the murders and has been assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Cold Case Team of the Sheriff's Association of Texas in Austin. Anyone with information concerning the case is being asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office a 903-453-6800.