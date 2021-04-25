Hunt County grand jury indicts two for armed robbery in Commerce

Apr. 24—Two people were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury Friday on armed robbery charges in connection with a holdup in Commerce almost two years ago.

Braxton Murphy and Quincey Washington were among four people wo were initially arrested by the Commerce Police Department in connection with back to back robberies reported in the city during the summer of 2019.

Murphy, 23, of Mansfield, and Washington, 24, were each indicted on one count of aggravated robbery during Friday's monthly meeting of the grand jury. The charges allege the incident occurred on July 30, 2019.

Reports from the Commerce Police Department from the time said officers responded to a home invasion robbery on Bois d'Arc Street late that night. One suspect in the robbery died after being transported to a Plano hospital after suffering a gunshot wound believed to have occurred during the robbery.

Two other suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an armed robbery a few hours later at the Village Creek Apartments on Live Oak Street in Commerce. Indictments have not been issued in that incident.

Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Both Murphy and Washington were released on bond after being booked into the Hunt County Detention Center, Murphy on $175,000 bond and Washington on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignment hearings on the indictments have not yet been scheduled.

The Hunt County grand jury issued and made public approximately three dozen indictments Friday. It was not immediately clear whether any indictments were issued sealed, pending the arrest and arraignment of the person or persons named in the indictments.