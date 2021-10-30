Hunt County grand jury issues indictment for alleged human smuggling

Oct. 29—The Hunt County grand jury has indicted a Harris County man on a charge of human smuggling.

Jitzon Moralez Ramos, 25, of Houston was taken into custody on the afternoon May 12afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and was later released on $15,000 bond.

The grand jury indicted Ramos Friday on one count of smuggling of persons for monetary gain.

Acording to the Texas Penal Code, smuggling of persons is a third degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison if a person commits the offense with the intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit and uses a motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, or other means of conveyance to transport an individual with the intent to conceal the individual or flee from a peace officer or special investigator.

A hearing for an arraignment on the indictment was not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.

The Hunt County grand jury was meeting Friday for the fourth monthly session of its six-month term of serving up cases for consideration of the 196th District Court.