Hunt County man indicted for murder in death of infant son

Dec. 13—A Greenville man has been indicted on a charge of murder for allegedly causing fatal injuries to his infant son.

Jeremey David Strange remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Monday, where he had been booked in on Sept. 14 on a charge of injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury.

Strange was also being held on a motion to revoke his probation on a conviction for driving while intoxicated (second offense) out of Rockwall County.

A Hunt County grand jury returned the new indictment for murder against Strange on Friday.

"They (the indictments) are both resulting from the same offense," said Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker, noting that the victim was Strange's child. "He was an infant, no more than eight weeks old."

Walker said the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome and reportedly died on Sept 23.

It was unknown as of Monday whether Strange has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of an defense counsel to represent him on the newest charge.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.