Hunt County man pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of infant son

Jan. 5—A Greenville man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder for allegedly causing fatal injuries to his infant son.

An arraignment hearing was conducted Wednesday morning in the 354th District Court for Jeremey David Strange. Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and scheduled a Feb. 14 hearing to consider discovery evidence. Strange remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday, where he had been booked in on Sept. 14 on a charge of injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury.

Strange was also being held on a motion to revoke his probation on a conviction for driving while intoxicated (second offense) out of Rockwall County.

A Hunt County grand jury returned the new indictment for murder against Strange in December.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said both the original charge and the indictment involved the same offense, noting that the victim was Strange's infant child.

Walker said the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome and reportedly died on Sept 23.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.