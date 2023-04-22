Hunt County man, suspect in Jan. 6 Capitol breach facing federal weapons charge after allegedly shooting at deputies

Apr. 22—A Greenville man, facing federal charges in connection with the breach at the United States Capitol Building, has had additional charges filed against him after allegedly shooting at a deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas issued a statement Thursday afternoon about the incident.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton reported Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, of Greenville was charged via criminal complaint by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Toliver Wednesday.

On Tuesday, April 11, Mr. Pelham was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia with four misdemeanor counts stemming from his alleged participation in the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

On April 12, an FBI agent informed Pelham he had been charged by federal prosecutors in DC and instructed him to self-surrender the following Monday, April 17. He agreed to do so.

That evening, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office initiated a welfare check at Pelham's residence in response to a call from a relative, who advised deputies that Pelham had a gun. When they arrived, the house was dark. Deputies activated their emergency lights, and Pelham's minor daughter exited the home. For her safety, she was placed into a HCSO patrol car. Shortly thereafter, deputies they heard gunshots emanating from the residence and took cover.

About an hour later, at approximately 9:38 p.m., Pelham — a previously convicted felon — walked onto the porch and allegedly fired towards several deputies, who could be heard on body-worn camera video noting bullets "whiz" by them.

A deputy instructed Pelham to put his gun down, but he continued to waive it until re-entering his home. At 10:46 p.m., Pelham again exited the residence and fired multiple rounds.

Law enforcement departed at 12:21 a.m. without any injuries.

A subsequent search of Pelham's home revealed a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and four boxes of ammunition, as well as several 9mm sized holes in the walls.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the felony gun charge and three years on the misdemeanor charges. He has been ordered detained pending trial in both cases.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Dallas Field Office and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation into the firearm incident.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Brasher of the Northern District of Texas is prosecuting the firearms case with the help of Special Counsel Brendan Ballou.

As of Friday afternoon, it was unknown if Pelham was facing charges in Hunt County for allegedly firing at the deputies and he was not listed in local custody.

"We have had numerous media outlets reach out about that incident and the sheriff will not be commenting on the matter at this time," said Sgt. Shannon Morel.