Some Hunt County property owners could be a bit confused by their tax bills

Nov. 3—Hunt County property owners should have received or soon will receive their 2023 property tax bills in the mail from the Hunt County Appraisal District and district officials say they want to clear up any misunderstandings in a few key areas.

Chief appraiser Brent South said one area of confusion stems from the Homestead Exemption amount that is on the ballot on Tuesday. The 88th Texas Legislature, as part of their property tax relief plan, has passed legislation to increase the Homestead Exemption from the current $40,000 to $100,000 for the school district portion of your property taxes on the homestead portion of your property.

South said the Legislature allowed the 2023 tax bills to be calculated based on the $100,000 Homestead Exemption amount under the assumption that the constitutional amendment will pass.

"The Legislature wanted to make sure folks receive the benefit of the additional homestead amount on their 2023 taxes.," South said. "They understand that the bills are typically delivered in October and the vote doesn't occur until November. They did not want tax officials to have to send corrected statements once the votes were finalized so they allowed the $100,000 exemption amount to be included on the October bills."

If for some reason the constitutional amendment fails, then corrected statements will be mailed on those properties.

"In the prior two elections to increase the Homestead Exemption amount, the voters approved the increase overwhelmingly. I don't see that this election will be any different," said South.

South also noted that they have identified an error on many bills for homeowners over 65 or disabled who qualify for the tax freeze for Hunt County. The voters approved the freeze for the county taxes in 2022 and the freeze takes effect in 2023 based on the lower amount between the 2022 taxes and the 2023 taxes.

"We have identified an error in our software program that has caused the Hunt County freezes to not calculate properly and not be listed on the 2023 tax bills that were recently mailed," South said. "We are working with our software vendor to correct the issue and get new bills out to those homeowner as soon as possible."

There are roughly 9,000 properties the Hunt County freeze is not showing on the tax statement, South added. If you have questions regarding the Hunt County freeze on your individual homestead property, contact the Hunt County Appraisal District for more information.

South also said many homeowners who have had an over 65 or disabled persons freeze on their school taxes in prior years will likely see a reduction in their school freeze ceiling amount. This is due to the Legislature allowing those freezes to be recalculated based on the school tax rate compression that has occurred over the last five years since the passage of HB3 in 2019.

The legislature wanted to ensure that those homeowners who are over 65 or disabled also saw a benefit in property tax reductions from their actions to reduce the schools M&O tax rates over the past several years," South said.