Hunt County Sheriff announces search warrant results in arrest of seven suspects on drug charges

Jul. 29—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement concerning the serving of a search warrant in the Quinlan area Thursday, which resulted in the arrest of seven individuals in connection with drug-related offenses:

On July 28, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Quinlan Police Department executed a search warrant in the 9700 block of Blue Jay Parkway in Quinlan. As a result of the search warrant seven people were arrested and two children were placed in the custody of CPS. Five male subjects ranging in ages from 21 to 43 years old and two women ages 31 and 51 were arrested. These subjects are facing multiple charges including; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Additionally one of the male subjects was arrested for an outstanding parole warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. All seven subjects were incarcerated in the Hunt County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff Terry Jones would like thank all of his officers for their outstanding work on this search warrant. Sheriff Jones would also like the citizens of Hunt County know that the Sheriff's Office will continue its efforts to get drugs off the streets of Hunt County, no matter how big or small the operation.