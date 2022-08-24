Hunt County Sheriff: Overnight search results in arrests, recovery of fentanyl and meth

Aug. 23—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is reporting an overnight search warrant which resulted in the arrests of several individuals and the recovery of illegal drugs:

On August 22, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 6800 block of County Road 3512 in Quinlan. As a result of the search warrant multiple people were arrested. 4 male subjects ranging in ages from 22 to 37 years old and two women ages 29 and 19 were arrested. These subjects are facing multiple charges including; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

An excess of 700 fentanyl pills (77g.), 9 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result of this search.

Additionally one of the male subjects was arrested for two outstanding Dallas County warrants for PV/Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1. All six subjects were incarcerated in the Hunt County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to commend his Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team for executing this warrant in a safe and professional manner and thank the Greenville Police Department for their assistance. Sheriff Jones would also like to extend a personal thank you to American Medical Response and the local fire department for being on stand-by in the event someone may need medical attention.

Sheriff Jones stated "illegal use and/or distribution of narcotics in Hunt County will not be tolerated as long as I am in a position to make a difference."