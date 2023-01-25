Hunt County Sheriff reports arrest for manufacture/delivery of methamphetamines

Jan. 24—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has reported an arrest this morning in connection with the possession of methampetamines and drug paraphernalia:

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 6 a.m. the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served a narcotics' search warrant in the 200 block of Quail Run Circle in West Tawakoni. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of one adult male and the seizure of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia commonly used to distribute narcotics.

Brian Darrel Blyth of Quinlan was arrested and is being charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is committed to dismantling drug operations and making Hunt County and neighboring communities a safer place to live.