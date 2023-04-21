Hunt County Sheriff reports five arrested on narcotics warrant

Apr. 20—Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones released the following statement Thursday concerning the serving of a warrant Wednesday which resulted in multiple arrests:

On April 19, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Navajo Trail in Quinlan. This search warrant resulted in the arrest of 5 individuals and the seizure of narcotics and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

This search warrant is connected to three federal conspiracy investigations over the past two years. Over 70 individuals from the Hunt County area are in custody with state and federal narcotics charges. These individuals are in custody because of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators working alongside the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and local surrounding agencies.

The following individuals are facing drug related charges; Regina Gayle McWilliams of West Tawakoni is being charged with Manufacturing, Delivering of a Controlled Substance PG1, Joshua Lee Taylor of Brownsboro, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Amy Lee Ketchum of Quinlan, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Kimberly Sandell of Point, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Cody Dougherty of Brashear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Terry Jones said: "Let it be known that if you are one of the individuals who have any part of distributing illegal narcotics, some of which have been laced with fentanyl and have contributed to the death of our children in Hunt County, we will seek you out. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office will be glad to send a crew to your residence, remove your door and place a custom sign in your front yard, compliments of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. The only cost to you will be your time in the federal penitentiary".