Hunt County Sheriff reports seizure of Fentanyl and methampheramine

Aug. 31—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a report this morning concerning details of a joint interdiction conducted last week between the sheriff's office and multiple other law enforcement agencies in the Wills Point area which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of Fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were seized as a result of the search warrant.

There was no immediate word of any arrests in connection with the warrant.

On August 22, 2022, the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 6800 block of County Road 3512 in Quinlan. As a result of the search warrant multiple people were arrested, an excess of 700 fentanyl pills (77g.), nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result of the search.