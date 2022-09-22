Hunt County Sheriff reports on shooting death at Lake Tawakoni

Sep. 21—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released a statement this afternoon concerning a reported shooting death earlier this week:

On Monday, September 19, 2022 the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible shooting near the boat ramp on the west end of the two-mile bridge in West Tawakoni.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to that location and located a 55-year-old male deceased with a gunshot wound.

Hunt County Sheriff's Office investigators conducted a preliminary investigation and they do not suspect foul-play and no other individuals appear to be involved in this incident.

Justice of the Peace David McNabb pronounced the man dead at the scene and the body was sent to the medical examiner's office. This death investigation is on-going pending autopsy results.

Sheriff Terry Jones said "It's always a tragedy when we lose someone. My heart goes out to this man's family and friends."