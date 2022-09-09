Hunt County Sheriff reports on Thursday arrests on drug charges

Sep. 9—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement late Thursday night concerning two arrests near Quinlan on drug charges earlier in the day:

On Thursday September 8, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1400 block of Private Road 3839 in Quinlan, Texas. The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation between the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department. During the search of the residence investigators seized methamphetamines, scales and various pills.

Stephen Paul Wynn was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Misti Dawn Nolan was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated "I want to thank my deputies for the work they do and the Greenville Police Department for assisting in this investigation. As Sheriff of this county, I recognize there are drugs being dealt on our streets. This is a huge task that we are facing. I want the public to know that my deputies and our partners from other agencies are dedicated to fighting the drugs in our county and putting the ones responsible in jail. We will not stop. I also want the message to be clear, if you are dealing drugs in Hunt County, we are coming for you. The next door we go through may be yours."