Hunt County Sheriff reports two arrested for outstanding warrants in Wills Point area

Jun. 29—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released the following information concerning two arrests this morning in the south end of the county:

At approximately 9:30 a.m.on June 29, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served narcotics search warrant in the 10000 block of Wood Hollow Circle, Wills Point, TX. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two individuals, both were arrested on outstanding warrants and are facing other charges. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used to weigh and distribute narcotics.

Sheriff Jones said: "These neighborhoods are filled with good people and they should not have to put up with these individuals moving in and participating in criminal conduct. Once again, let it be clear it will not be tolerated. These criminals and their criminal conduct are not only affecting adults, but they are also causing the death of our children. If you are one of these criminals, you will be targeted next!"