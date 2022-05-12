Hunt County Sheriff reports two arrested for weapons, drugs, fake identifications

May 11—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this afternoon, concerning an arrest warrant served earlier today:

On May 11, 2022 at approximately 6:00AM the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of County Road 2300 in Quinlan that resulted in the arrest of two adults. This action resulted in the seizure of: multiple firearms, narcotics, fictitious identifications and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

A male and a female were arrested and are being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Identifying Information. These two individuals are being held in the Hunt County jail awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff Terry Jones said "I would like the citizens of Hunt County to know that we are seeing a rise in crime and deaths involving illegal drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and the latest killer drug is fentanyl. The drug fentanyl is being mixed with powder and is being distributed in many different forms such as being mixed in cocaine, methamphetamine and pressed into fake prescription drugs. I understand we are in a fight we have been in for many years, but I refuse to lay down and let this kind of illegal and fatal drug problem go without the Hunt County Sheriff's office making a hard stand against it. Let it be known if you are one of these individuals in Hunt County that play any part in distributing this poison, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office goal is to tear your door down, destroy your operation and lock you up. I have no control over the prosecution other than providing a good case. I have no control over parole releasing these individual and allowing them to continue their illegal activities. These search warrants will be done often and individuals will continue to go to jail. As your sheriff it is my duty to protect the citizens in our county and I will use every means possible to do so within the scope of the law. I personally know of several deaths involving our youth that are connected to narcotics. Not only will I be pushing for prosecutors to accept the drug case, I will also be pushing for the distributers in connection with these deaths to be prosecuted for the homicide."

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Greenville Police Department, the Quinlan I.S.D. Police Department and the Quinlan Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and in executing this warrant.