Hunt County Sheriff's Office investigates report of two people being abducted

Mar. 27—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement concerning the reported abduction of two people:

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at approximately 4:27 p.m., the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on Hunt County Road 1017 stating she had been held captive and escaped. When deputies arrived in the area, they located a white male walking down Hunt County Road CR 1017. The male had obvious injuries and also stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area, but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol Deputies and Investigators went to the residence where the offense had been reported to have occurred. No one was located at the residence.

The two victims were further interviewed and they provided information stating they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on Hunt County Road 1017 by three (3) individuals.

Additional information was obtained from interviews and a Search Warrant was obtained. The Search Warrant was served during this morning, March 26, 2021. Sheriff Terry Jones, along with members of the Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division and Constable Richy Valenzuela served the Search Warrant in the 2200 block of Hunt County Road 1017.

During the service of the Search Warrant, evidence was seized confirming the reported criminal offenses.

Two (2) adults were taken into custody and transported to the Hunt County Detention Center on unrelated charges.