Hunt County Sheriff's Office reports drug bust near Caddo Mills

Oct. 4—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has released the following information concerning an arrest this morning on a narcotics warrant:

In the early morning hours of October 4, 2022, the Hunt County S.W.A.T. team made entry into a home in the 2000 block of County Road 2134 in Caddo Mills. The S.W.A.T team secured the residence and detained individuals at the location while an evidentiary search warrant could be executed.

As a result of the search an excess of 90 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.

38 year old Mark Anthony Young was arrested and is being charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 and Possession of Marijuana.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to thank the Greenville Police Department for their assistance and expresses his appreciation to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Investigators and S.W.A.T. team for their dedication to the citizens of Hunt County.