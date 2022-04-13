Hunt on for crocs swept away by S.African floods

South African rangers were on a hunt Wednesday for crocodiles that went missing from breeding ponds after heavy rains swamped a crocodile farm, a conservancy said Wednesday.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, a conservation centre put out an alert on Twitter warning that 12 crocodiles were washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm in an area called Tongaat.

Seven "crocodiles have been recaptured and we are currently looking for the outstanding five," the conservancy said on Twitter.

The heaviest rains in 60 years lashed Durban's municipality and surrounding area this week killing nearly 260 people.

