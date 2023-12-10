‘I will hunt you down’: Florida sheriff furious after deputy, civilian shot outside nightclub

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff vowed to find the person responsible after one of his deputies and a civilian were shot outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

In a video on social media, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the shooting happened outside of Club Time at about 2:15 a.m. while the deputy was help[ing with security. The identity of the shooter is not yet known.

“There was roughly 100 people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred,” Woods said. “Someone saw something, heard something, and knows something, and I need that citizen to have the courage to come forward.”

According to the sheriff, both the deputy and the civilian are expected to recover, and the sheriff’s office has dedicated all its resources to hunt the shooter down.

“I will find out who you are, I will hunt you down, and I will bring you to justice,” Woods said. “So you can probably make this easy on yourself. Come forward. I don’t think you’d do it cause you ain’t got the courage. You’re already a coward in my eyes.”

If you have information on the shooting, call 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

