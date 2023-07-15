‘We will hunt you down:’ Manhunt on for armed and dangerous man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

‘We will hunt you down:’ Manhunt on for armed and dangerous man accused of killing 4 in Henry County

A manhunt is currently underway for an armed and dangerous man accused of killing four people in a Henry County neighborhood Saturday morning.

In a Saturday afternoon press conference, police shared a photo man they identified as the shooter, 41-year-old Andre Longmore.

Police said Longmore opened fire on residents in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton, killing three men and a woman. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Authorities did not specify whether Longmore had any relationship with the four victims.

“Wherever you are we will hunt you down in whatever hole you are hiding,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said about Longmore.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police advised the public not to approach Longmore as he is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

An exhaustive search is being performed in the area, according to police.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a $10,000 award for information leading to Longmore’s arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]