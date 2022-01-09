Hunt is on for gunmen after a man is shot and wounded in Lauderdale Lakes

David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·1 min read

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies launched a search for two unidentified suspects Sunday after a man was found shot in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 p.m., said spokeswoman Claudine Caro-Guaraldi in an emailed statement.

She said the man, whose identity was not made public, was taken a local hospital “with injuries that were not life-threatening.”

Meanwhile, deputies cordoned off the area and summoned a SWAT team, dogs and aircraft to help search for two men whom they believe were involved in the shooting.

Detectives from BSO’s violent crimes unit are investigating.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories