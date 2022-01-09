Hunt is on for gunmen after a man is shot and wounded in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies launched a search for two unidentified suspects Sunday after a man was found shot in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 p.m., said spokeswoman Claudine Caro-Guaraldi in an emailed statement.

She said the man, whose identity was not made public, was taken a local hospital “with injuries that were not life-threatening.”

Meanwhile, deputies cordoned off the area and summoned a SWAT team, dogs and aircraft to help search for two men whom they believe were involved in the shooting.

Detectives from BSO’s violent crimes unit are investigating.