Hunt for handcuffed man who escaped from police, Forest Acres officials say

A search is underway for a wanted man who escaped from law enforcement Tuesday, the Forest Acres Police Department said.

Aaron Christopher Murphy, 35, is on the run, police said in a news release.

Murphy was in custody for questioning about a previous commercial burglary when he ran while handcuffed, according to the release. Further information about the burglary was not available.

Police said they believe Murphy jumped into the creek behind the Cooper Library to make the escape. That’s near Trenholm Road’s intersection with Forest Drive.

Law enforcement is searching for a wanted man who escaped police in Forest Acres.

As of Tuesday evening, police said they believed Murphy was in the area near Daniel Drive, Gamewell Drive and Trenholm Road. In addition to officers, the search also included police dogs and a drone, according to the release.

Police did not say if Murphy was considered dangerous, but asked anyone who lives in the area, to “please take caution.”

Police described Murphy as 5-foot-9, 160-pound man who was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees Murphy is told not to engage him, but instead call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.