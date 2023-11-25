Hunt for ideal Christmas tree is on at area farms

Nov. 24—Fleming's Christmas Tree Farm in Derry Township opened for the holiday season on Friday.

In addition to cut-your-own trees, the farm offers hayrides along with fresh-made wreaths and a gift shop.

The sale of hot chocolate and snacks benefits local volunteer firefighters.

The Fraser fir is the most popular variety among those seeking a live Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.

Randy Cypher, a Butler-area grower who is president of the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association, said the Fraser trees are a favorite because they tend to have branches that are full of soft needles.

"They hold their needles well through the season, and they're light to handle," Cypher said of the trees.

According to the growers group, the state has more than 1,400 Christmas tree farms that cover a total of nearly 31,000 acres and produce about 1 million cut trees each year. Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation in Christmas tree production.

Preston Fleming, owner of the Derry Township tree farm, said he was among growers who lost some evergreen seedlings in this year's spring planting.

"We had a dry spell," he said. "We didn't get rain for a month."

That didn't affect established trees, which have deep roots, but it will have an impact on the state's future Christmas tree crop.

"It takes seven to eight years to grow a 6- to 7-foot tree," Fleming said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .