Hunt for killer of Rochester teen underway: What we know now about her disappearance and death

The body of a missing Rochester teen was found in a wooded area of Vanguard Parkway in northwest Rochester this week, marking the city's 49th homicide of 2023.

But who was Jakarah Lopez-Moore, 16, and what happened to her?

Here's we know now about her disappearance and death:

When was Jakarah Lopez-Moore reported missing in Rochester NY?

Lopez-Moore was officially reported missing by her family on Aug. 29. Her relatives told police that the teen left her Weld Street home two days earlier - on Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m. - and did not return, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. She was last seen getting into a car near the corner of Scio and Weld streets.

At the time, her family told officers that they believed she could be in danger. Her phone had been turned off and despite a promise to return home, she did not. After two days, her family became alarmed that she was still out of touch and called police.

"Although Jakarah was going through things that young kids go through, it was uncommon for her to stay out of contact for a two-day period with her family," Umbrino said. "It was uncommon for her to be off of social media for that length of time."

Body of Jakarah Lopez-Moore found on Vanguard Parkway in Rochester NY

The decomposed remains of Lopez-Moore were found on Saturday in the woods behind 5 Vanguard Parkway. Umbrino said that some anglers headed to the Erie Canal came across her remains in a wooded area not far from a recycling plant and called police.

Vanguard Parkway is in an industrial area in the city and is just off Emerson Street and east of Lee Road and Route 390.

How was Jakarah Lopez-Moore killed?

Police did not say how Lopez-Moore was killed, but said that her death was ruled a homicide. Umbrino declined to share much about the investigation, noting that some details would only be known by whomever killed Lopez-Moore, including how she died.

When was Jakarah Lopez-Moore killed?

Umbrino did not say when Lopez-Moore was killed but said that her body was decomposing for more than a month. "She had been there for quite some time," he said, adding that police "were rather lucky we found her when we did."

Why wasn't an AMBER Alert issued for Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

An AMBER Alert can be activated when police have reason to believe that a child who is 17 or younger has been abducted, when officers believe the child is in imminent danger of serious harm or death and there's enough descriptive information about both the victim and the abduction, according to the U.S Department of Justice, which oversees the federal AMBER Alert program.

In New York, the New York State Police review cases and if the case meets activation criteria, will issue an AMBER alert.

In this case, Rochester police were alerted to the missing teen two days after she was last seen by family. She was seen getting into a car on her own. Officers said that she told her family that she would be back soon and had come and gone in a similar manner on other occasions.

When did RPD start investigating disappearance of Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

Umbrino said that police were investigating Lopez-Moore's disappearance since they first learned she was missing. Before her remains were found, officers used drones and other means to look for Lopez-Moore, he said.

Police continue to investigate at several locations around Rochester - including the site where her body was found as well as the spot where her phone last pinged.

“The goal of my team is to find the person that did this and make sure that they are held accountable,” Umbrino said.

Ransom notes investigated in case of Jakarah Lopez-Moore

Some ransom notes were found during the investigation, but those notes were found to be false and were simply people attempting to take advantage of the situation, Umbrino said.

Who was Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

Lopez-Moore, who turned 16 in August, lived with her grandmother on Weld Street. She was a normal teenager who liked listening to music, dancing, watching TV and spending time on her phone. She was learning to cook, was outspoken and friendly but blunt.

She fiercely loved animals, including her two pet cats and ferret.

Christee Lopez described her daughter as a smart and funny young woman who was trying to rise above some of her past. She was on probation, and her grandmother said the girl was scared that she would end up in jail. She had recently talked about joining the Job Corps and becoming a registered nurse, her family said.

What's next?

Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the teen or who saw her since Aug. 27 is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7175 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jakarah Lopez-Moore found dead on Vanguard Pkwy. What we know now