Hunt’s plans for Canada-style pension pots risk leaving savers worse off

Jeremy Hunt’s plans to build a Canada-style pension system may fail to bolster people’s income in retirement, the pensions industry has warned.

The Chancellor is pushing for the expansion of “collective defined contribution”, or CDC, schemes, similar to systems in the Netherlands, Australia and Canada. They provide a “third way” between modern-day pension pots and older “final salary” schemes and allow both the employer and employee to contribute to a collective fund, which provides an income in retirement.

Unlike a defined benefit scheme, the income is not guaranteed but it means pension fund managers can spread longevity and investment risk across all of the people saving into the scheme.

This is opposed to one worker assuming all the risk by themselves with “defined contribution” pension pots that most workers are enrolled in currently.

The Royal Mail is launching a new pension scheme based on the hybrid model, enrolling 150,000 workers from next year.

The Government has suggested people in CDC schemes will get a retirement income that could be 22pc higher than other pensions.

However, superior returns may only arise in very old age, according to research commissioned by the Association for British Insurers, an industry trade body.

Its model found that if a worker starts saving into a CDC scheme at the age of 30, by their 75th birthday they would have an income worth 51pc of their pre-retirement salary.

However, in a typical defined contribution scheme, this would stand at 55pc. They would have to survive to the age of 80 before the benefits of the hybrid scheme matched the income provided by mainstream pension pots in use today.

Yvonne Braun, of the ABI, said the Government was basing its projections on an “incomplete picture”.

“CDC schemes will not necessarily provide a better outcome compared to traditional defined contribution pensions,” she said. “There are many ways to deliver both security and flexibility, and no single product...will work or be appropriate for everyone.”

Robert Yuille, also of the ABI, added: “The Government has to avoid the temptation to hang everything on a single figure, as in the real world there will be different outcomes in CDC for different people, depending on their age and when they join the scheme.”

Mr Hunt vowed to overhaul pension investment rules this year, to allow fund managers to put more money into lucrative, but often riskier, assets.

He told City bosses in the spring: “Countries like Australia and Canada have found a way of making sure that they get better returns by consolidating their pension fund industry in a way that makes it easier for them to invest in unlisted and potentially higher growth vehicles and that’s the thing I think needs to be worked on.”

All three of Britain’s largest pension funds – the state-backed Nest, the People’s Pension and Now Pensions – underperformed the largest Canadian and Australian schemes in 2022.

While Nest lost 10pc of its value last year, the AustralianSuper fund lost just 3pc, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board gained 6.7pc.

The Canada Pension Plan had the highest allocation to alternative investments such as infrastructure and property, accounting for around half of all its assets, while the Nest fund had just 16pc of its money in these types of investments.

This year the pensions regulator authorised Britain’s first CDC scheme at Royal Mail, which will launch in 2024 for 150,000 staff.

The Government was approached for comment.

