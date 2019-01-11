Hunt Says Parliament Will Try to Stop No Deal: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Parliament will resume debating Theresa May’s apparently doomed Brexit deal on Friday, with fresh warnings over what’s at stake ringing in their ears.

Key developments

Rudd vows to try to stop no-deal, won’t say if she’d quit CabinetHunt says Parliament mobilizing against no-deal BrexitCBI says no-deal split with European Union risks shrinking U.K. GDP by 8 percent

Javid: Wants EU Citizens to Stay Even in No Deal (10:05 a.m.)

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is opening the third day of debate the Brexit withdrawal agreement. “The clock is ticking,” he said. “Now is the time for everyone to get behind the deal.” He reiterated the government’s line on EU citizens living in the U.K., that they’re welcome to stay regardless of of the Brexit outcome -- but he also called on EU states to clarify the status of British citizens living in the bloc.

In response, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said her party wants to “honor the referendum vote” -- immediately drawing an intervention from a lawmaker on her own side, Mike Gapes, who asked whether Labour would support Brexit even if it damaged voters’ interests. “Actually the position of the Labour Party was set out in the manifesto,” she replied. “We are committed to a jobs-first Brexit which will not harm our economy.”

It’s yet another reminder of the Brexit divisions that run through Labour, just as much as the Tories. Read more: Corbyn Bids to Heal Labour Brexit Split With Focus on Inequality

EU’s Juncker Talking to May on Deal (9:45 a.m.)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he’s in touch with the U.K. government to help Theresa May win parliamentary support for the Brexit deal -- though he reiterated that the remaining 27 EU members are willing to offer only clarifications and are opposed to reopening the accord.

“Every effort needs to be made to make sure this important issue is resolved satisfactorily,” he said.

Hunt Says Parliament Unlikely to Allow No Deal (8:15 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he believes Parliament won’t stand for no-deal Brexit. It’s much more likely that politicians will try to stop the U.K. leaving without an agreement, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Hunt warned of “Brexit paralysis” leading potentially to the U.K. staying in the EU if the House of Commons rejects May’s withdrawal agreement on Tuesday. MPs who think they’ll have a chance to vote on their alternative Brexit visions after rejecting the government plan may be disappointed, he said.

“If this deal is rejected, ultimately what we may end up with is not a different type of Brexit, but Brexit paralysis,” he said. “And Brexit paralysis ultimately could lead to no Brexit, and what I’m saying is this would be incredibly damaging for breach of trust, it would be very damaging to Britain’s reputation abroad.”

Hunt has been adopting a more euroskeptic tone, and stuck to his line of recent weeks that Britain would “succeed” regardless of the Brexit outcome. But he also said “it’s incredibly important” for the government to win the vote on May’s deal on Tuesday.

“A version of this deal with reassurances over the backstop actually has the best chance of uniting Parliament and the country,” he said.

Rudd declines to rule-out quitting over ‘No Deal’ (7:20 a.m.)

Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd underlined the damaging impact of leaving the EU in March without a new trade agreement in place, and hinted she could even quit over the issue.

“This is a strong and great country, we will find a way to succeed,” Rudd told BBC radio’s Today program on Friday.“But I do not think that ‘no deal’ will be good for this country and I am committed to making sure that we find an alternative.” Rudd was asked three times if she’d resign from the government if it pursued a no-deal Brexit. She refused to say.

Her intervention follows similar comments from Business Secretary Greg Clark. It shows how pro-EU ministers in May’s Cabinet are increasingly emboldened to make their case against May’s threat to take the U.K. out of the bloc without an agreement with the European Union. It also highlights that Cabinet unity is fracturing as Britain gets closer to the March 29 Brexit day cliff-edge.

Earlier:

Time Runs Short for Brexit Deal as Business Warns of Pain

