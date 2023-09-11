Hunt Says UK Need to Talk to China Trumps Espionage Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt said the UK takes any attempt to subvert its democratic processes “very seriously,” but that an escalating espionage dispute with China underscored the need for diplomatic dialog with Beijing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Members of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to take a tougher line with Beijing after British police confirmed over the weekend that two men were arrested under the Official Secrets Act in March accused of espionage.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV during a visit to Delhi, Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt said the government is “very confident that we will be able to keep the fabric and the functioning of our democracy secure,” but that “we do not expect other countries to try and interfere with it.”

Asked if Sunak should still meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in light of the developments, Hunt replied: “Of course.”

“Diplomacy is about talking to everyone, and Britain will always understand that,” Hunt said. “And of course when you have that dialog, you are able to talk about the things that you disagree about.”

The tone reflects the balance Sunak’s government is trying to strike, even as demands grow from some Tories for the UK to designate China a strategic threat to UK interests. Sunak raised concerns about interference with China’s premier Li Qiang while at the meeting of the G-20 in India on Sunday.

In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said engaging with China makes the UK look weak and urged the government to “wake up.” He also said China should not be invited to a planned UK summit on artificial intelligence in the fall.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, refused to confirm if China has been invited, telling reporters at a regular briefing it was up to countries to confirm if they are attending. But he also said: “AI knows no borders” and it was right to bring as many people as possible together to deal with the challenge.

Meanwhile a former UK parliamentary researcher mentioned in reports about Chinese spying said Monday he is innocent.

“It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place,” the man said in a statement issued by his law firm, Birnberg Peirce. He has not been officially named by police.

Read More: UK Parliament Aide in China Spy Dispute Says He’s Innocent (1)

At a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said “the so-called China espionage activity in the UK is nonexistent.”

“We urge the UK side to stop spreading false information and its anti-China political manipulation and malicious framing of China,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.