Hunt still on for suspect who fatally shot off-duty NYPD employee

An NYPD employee shot to death in her apartment was a queen in her daughter’s eyes, a tragedy compounded by the belief that the alleged killer is her dad.

Police continued the manhunt Tuesday for Pedro Cintron, 55, the man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Migdalia Ortega, 51, to death and wounding a neighbor who rushed to her Ridgewood, Queens apartment to intervene.

The shooting took place a day after Mother’s Day, and less than 24 hours after the daughter of the alleged shooter and the victim shared a heartfelt post on social media.

“A mother who looks out for you as an adult is the best blessing one can have” Nicole Cintron wrote on Facebook. “Happy Mother’s Day to my queen. I love you mama.”

Two days later, a heartbroken relative used the same thread to share his sorrow over Ortega’s death.

“Yesterday still feels like just a horrifying nightmare,” Ortega’s nephew, Jonathan Tirado, posted on Facebook. “I am shattered and broken. Angry and distraught. Confused and pissed off. And still in disbelief. "

Cops said the violence erupted about 8:15 a.m. on Monday before officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired inside a third-floor apartment on Fresh Pond Road near Palmetto St. in Ridgewood.

While the couple argued, a neighbor, a 48-year-old woman, went to check on Ortega, cops said.

The gunman shot and wounded the woman and chased her back to her apartment, police said.

Ortega, an NYPD employee, had been shot in the head.

The women were rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where Ortega died. Her neighbor, who was struck in the upper body, was listed in critical condition, authorities said. Ortega was with the department for 11 years and worked in the Information Technology Bureau at One Police Plaza.

Although Cintron did not live with Ortega, people knew him in her neighborhood.

“I know this guy. He was like a tough guy,” said Sam Shaheim, owner of S&M Express Deli around the corner from Ortega’s apartment.

“This guy I remember him because he was always coming in,” he said.

Shaheim said Cintron would pester him with questions on how much things cost and didn’t like the prices.

“I’d say if you don’t like the price, go somewhere else,” Shaheim recalled.

“He was almost a regular,” said Rico Stephen, the owner of Baker’s Dozen Bagels. “I never got those vibes from him. He doesn’t strike me like that.”

“I pray for their family,” Stephen said. “It’s very sad.”