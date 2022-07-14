Hunt for suspects in recent shootings remains active

Jul. 14—NIAGARA FALLS — Police say they are continuing their hunt for suspects in the city's latest homicide and a Pine Avenue shooting early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, Criminal Investigation Division detectives pressed their search for a suspect who gunned down a man on Pine Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. While investigators offered no updates on the case, the city's sixth homicide of the year, sources indicated they were "making progress."

Patrol officers were dispatched at around 5:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Pine Avenue for an initial call of "a man down" and then calls of "shots fired." When the first officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of what was described as a "young male lying in a pool of blood" in the center of the street.

Officers said they administered first aid to the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by EMTs.

Police have still not identified the victim, but have confirmed that he is a 22-year-old Buffalo resident. Sources at the scene said the victim was in the Falls to attend a party and may have been buying alcohol at a nearby liquor store.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the victim may have been involved in an argument prior to being shot. Investigators believe he was not shot in the street, but fell there after being wounded.

The probe of two other shootings in the city also remains ongoing.

A 28-year-old man is still in critical condition at the Erie County Medical Center after being shot outside a convenience store at 15th Street and Pine Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to the area for a call of "shots fired." Moments before the call, South End officers had reported hearing guns shots, but were unsure where they were coming from.

As officers arrived in the area, they found the victim suffering from what were described as "numerous serious gunshot wounds", laying on the ground outside a convenience store. The victim was reportedly lying by the 15th Street side of the store, just a few feet from the front door.

of the 24-hour business in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers treated the victim, before he was transported to ECMC. Investigators said the victim underwent surgery there for his wounds.

The victim has not been identified. Crime Scene Unit detectives reportedly recovered spent shell casings near the victim.