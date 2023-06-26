Hunt for 'suspicious' man in Doylestown ends. Police release few details

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH — Central Bucks Regional Police Department has ended a brief manhunt that closed an area of the borough bounded by North Main Street, Font Hill Drive and North Street on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Keith Dietz said that the manhunt started when an officer attempted to do a pedestrian stop of a suspicious male, but he said that the department does not believe there is a public safety concern at this time.

Employees at the Chipotle restaurant said police arrived around 12:30 p.m. with guns drawn. A North Street resident said that police searched her home and the homes of her neighbors for the suspect.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The police activity lasted about two hours and it ended shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Central Bucks Regional Police officers, Bucks County Sheriffs and officers from other law enforcement agencies stage along Old Dublin Pike in Doylestown Borouogh and the surrounding area during a manhunt on Monday, June 26, 2023.

