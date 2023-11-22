Hunt’s tax cuts are a conjuring trick – with a nasty surprise at the end

Just a few weeks ago, the Chancellor seemed cautiously pessimistic about the prospects for tax cuts. Now, here he is dishing out the dosh in all directions. For a moment during his speech, an uber-confident Jeremy Hunt reminded me of Gordon Brown in his pomp. What has made the difference?

Supposedly, it is the fall of inflation to “only” 4.6 per cent. Yet this fall was on the cards anyway. Meanwhile, the underlying rate of inflation remains very high and the Bank of England has a lot of work to do to bring inflation back to the 2 per cent inflation target, as the Governor recently pointed out, perhaps in a veiled warning to the Chancellor not to be too generous.

More plausibly, it is the improvement in the economy. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) admitted that the real economy is 3 per cent larger than it forecast in March, mostly down to statistical revisions. In fact, in true OBR tradition, this apparent boon is largely offset by reductions in its growth forecast for coming years.

Indeed, in the medium term, the OBR’s new forecast is that real GDP will only be about 0.5 per cent higher than it thought in March. Accordingly, better economic performance does not do much to reduce borrowing in future years or enable the Chancellor to meet his primary fiscal rule, namely that public debt as a share of GDP should be falling in the final year of the forecast period.

What has really made the difference is higher inflation than was forecast in March, plus the change in the nature of the inflation from being primarily driven by an external energy price shock to being much more domestically driven. This has caused the OBR to increase its forecast of nominal GDP at the start of 2028 by nearly 5.5 per cent compared to its March forecast. That brings the tax revenues rolling in.

The result is a reduction in forecast borrowing in 2027-28 of almost £27 billion. The Chancellor has used the bulk of this windfall to finance his giveaway package. Without this fiscal improvement, it is doubtful that Hunt could have plausibly delivered tax cuts now. This would have meant either brazenly breaking the fiscal rules or changing them.

But the tax cuts are really a conjuring trick. Higher tax revenues derive from the interaction between the freezing of tax allowances and thresholds and higher inflation. So to this extent the Chancellor is in reality giving with one hand what he is taking with the other.

And there is a further wrinkle. What makes inflation generate extra fiscal headroom, despite higher debt interest payments and welfare spending, is that the Chancellor has not increased the departmental spending totals. In effect, cuts to government spending are funding a tax reduction for companies, the self-employed and all those paying national insurance.

With the economic and fiscal scene still riddled with dangers and uncertainties, it is striking that the Chancellor has chosen to use the extra fiscal leeway to reduce taxes rather than keeping it in reserve. After all, he now has only £13 billion of leeway against his primary fiscal rule, compared with an average since 2010 of almost £30 billion.

So now we come to the real driving force behind the giveaway. It is surely the Conservatives’ dire position in the opinion polls and the gathering panic on the Tory backbenches.

Will the Autumn Statement be enough to save their bacon? On today’s fiscal numbers, if the Chancellor were to use up all his remaining fiscal headroom, then there should be some £13 billion still in the locker to deliver further tax cuts in the Budget in March, perhaps including the widely touted reduction in Inheritance Tax.

All this makes Jeremy Hunt seem like some sort of Tory saviour. But just to put his tax “cuts” in perspective, according to the OBR, the tax burden will rise in each of the next five years to reach a post-War high of 38 per cent.

The glaring reality is that whoever wins the election is going to have a very tough time. The real problem is public spending. So far the spending plans do not extend to specified departmental budgets. That is due to happen in next year’s Spending Review. At this point, there will be blood on the floor. Because large areas of public spending are ring-fenced, these numbers imply real terms reductions in spending for unprotected departments.

Yet if the Conservatives are going to deliver really serious tax reductions, they would have to intensify this spending squeeze. If Labour is to relieve the squeeze, then they would have to accept higher borrowing and risk a fiscal crisis, or increase taxes significantly. The time for conjuring tricks has passed.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics

